Officials urged to help SHG members turn entrepreneurs

Kondapalli Srinivas, at a coordination meeting at the State Rural Poverty Alleviation Agency office, outlines measures to transform SHG members into financially empowered industrialists, facilitating self-sufficiency and job creation within communities

Published - October 28, 2024 08:58 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
Kondapalli Srinivas, Minister for MSMEs and Rural Poverty Alleviation

Kondapalli Srinivas, Minister for MSMEs and Rural Poverty Alleviation | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In alignment with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to foster an entrepreneur in every family across Andhra Pradesh, Kondapalli Srinivas, Minister for MSMEs and Rural Poverty Alleviation, called for collective efforts from all associated departments.

During a coordination meeting at the State Rural Poverty Alleviation Agency office today, he urged officials from various sectors to collaborate in strengthening self-help groups (SHGs) and enabling their members to transition into micro and small-scale entrepreneurs.

He outlined measures to transform SHG members into financially empowered industrialists, facilitating self-sufficiency and job creation within communities. He highlighted the importance of removing obstacles that hinder progress and emphasized the need for regular monthly meetings to drive this mission effectively.

The session saw participation from key officials, including MSME CEO Nandani Salaria, Food Processing Society CEO G. Shekhar Babu, as well as representatives from the National Small Industries Corporation, Khadi Village Industries Board, NABARD, and several NGOs. Together, they reviewed departmental schemes aligned with poverty alleviation goals, aiming to create a robust foundation for economic empowerment at the grassroots level.

