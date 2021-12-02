Officials underscore need for awareness on dangers of HIV/AIDS

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 December 2021 01:01 IST

Visakhapatnam district has the sixth highest number of patients in the State

Joint Collector P. Arun Babu has underlined the need to create awareness among the public on the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) and the need to check its spread.

He was speaking at a meeting organised jointly by the District AIDS Control Organisation, Nehru Yuva Kendra, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and Dhatri Foundation and Indian Red Cross Society at the Zilla Parishad meeting hall on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, the Joint Collector said that it was found that people in the 15-49 age group were being affected more by HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus). He suggested periodic awareness programmes for students of schools and colleges on the subject. The services of ‘Kala jathas’ and transgenders could be utilised to create awareness among the public, he said.

District Medical and Health Officer Tirupathi Rao said that Visakhapatnam district has the dubious distinction of the sixth highest number of patients in the State. Pregnant women form the maximum number of patients. The State government was giving pensions to 1,921 patients and extending benefits under various schemes to 375 children and 780 others.

Earlier, a rally was taken out by students of various colleges, nursing students, officials of the Medical and Health Department, staff, transgenders and representatives of various organisations from the Collectorate. The rally was flagged off by DLSA Secretary K.K.V. Bullikrishna.

Immanuel Organisation, an NGO, donated sewing machines and other NGOs distributed nutritious food to patients on the occasion of World AIDS Day.

Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar, DTCO Vasundhara and District AIDS Control Officer Sharadabai were among those who participated in the rally.

An awareness programme was organised by the District Youth Services Department and SETVIS at Dr. VS Krishna Government Vocational Junior College.

Jeevandan Coordinator Ch. Indira said that those affected by the virus (HIV) would seem normal for a few years after infection. Once their health deteriorates, HIV would spread. AIDS spreads through unprotected sex, getting tattooed with infected needles, receiving the blood of an infected person, use of infected scissors and blades for hair cutting, and use of an infected syringe.

Dr. Indira also underlined the importance of organ donation in connection with Organ Donation Day. She said that pledging organs while one was alive would enable him/her to donate their organs after death for use of needy persons and to bring light into their lives.

A programme on AIDS awareness was also organised at the Central Prison. District Subiksha Organisation (SAATHII).