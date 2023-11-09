HamberMenu
Officials told to work towards developing Manginapudi beach as a tourist attraction

November 09, 2023 08:35 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Nellore Sravani

Krishna District Collector P. Rajababu has directed officials concerned to develop Manginapudi beach near Machilipatnam as a tourist destination.

The Collector, who visited the beach and inspected the premises with other district authorities on November 8 (Wednesday), said it was high time facilities were improved.

“Make sure that enough toilet units and changing room facilities are set up so that women visiting the place do not face any discomfort,” the Collector said, adding that a nominal fee can be collected, which can then be used to improve facilities at the beach.

The proceeds obtained from collecting parking charges should also be utilised in development of the beach, the Collector told officials concerned.

“Police personnel should always be alert to prevent any untoward incident. CCTV cameras should be set up at the beach entrance and other places and waste accumulated on the beach should be cleared once a week,” he said.

District Tourism Officer R. Aruna, Tourism Manager Rama Laxman and others accompanied the Collector.

