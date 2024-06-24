Officials told to take preventive measures for seasonal diseases

We need preventive measures, not the ones taken after the outbreak of seasonal diseases to save the lives of people, Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education Y. Satya Kumar Yadav told officials on June 24 (Monday).

In a video conference on seasonal diseases with the District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) and the department officials, Mr. Satya Kumar Yadav said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu wanted the services being rendered to the people to be improved and that in doing so, they should bring a good name to the government.

The Minister also reiterated that various departments should work together to bring the diarrhoea situation under control. Had the officials been alert and taken measures at the ground level before the disease started spreading, the situation would not have arisen, he said.

The Minister also questioned what the ground-level staff were doing when the people started complaining of diarrhoea symptoms. “The people should have been made aware of the 271 water resources that were found to be slightly contaminated,” he said.

The Minister warned of stern action against the officials for neglecting their duties. “Negligence in any form will be viewed seriously. There is no room for lackadaisical attitude,” said the Minister.

Mr. Satya Kumar said he would start visiting the hospitals soon to check their performances and would initiate measures to strengthen the facilities, if required.

Special Chief Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu, Director K. Padmavathi and others took part in the video conference.

