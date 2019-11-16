Officials told to resolve Spandana grievances in a humane manner

Solomon Arokiaraj, Secretary to Chief Minister, has instructed officials at all levels to resolve the grievances received during the Spandana programme at the earliest and in a humane manner.

Addressing officials from Chief Minister’s Office(CMO) and of Chittoor and Kadapa districts at a regional-level sensitisation workshop on Friday, he said the representations should be entered into the system, the complainants should be given a receipt as an acknowledgement and the issue should be resolved upon proper enquiry by the officials at their respective levels in the bureaucratic set-up.

This is part of the series of meetings conducted to train employees to act seriously on the complaints, where Srikakulam to Krishna districts have already been covered. “People attend Spandana hoping that their grievances will be redressed. It is our responsibility to treat them with compassion and also resolve their issues,” Mr. Arokiaraj observed.

Commissioner and Director (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) G. Vijay Kumar said he expected to see improvement in handling the representations from the next week’s Spandana programme.

M. Hari Krishna, Special Officer to the Chief Minister, said that all efforts should be made to ensure that the State government’s benefits reached the genuine beneficiaries. Quoting statistics, he said 79% of people’s issues were being resolved at Spandana. Chittoor Collector Narayan Bharat Gupta, Kadapa Joint Collector M. Gouthami explained how they monitored and followed up the representations.