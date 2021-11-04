Officials told to preparee-M book software

TIRUPATI

04 November 2021 00:02 IST

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam has directed officials of Information Technology department to prepare the e-M book software to facilitate tracking the progress of engineering works and processing of bill payments.

At a review meeting with engineering and IT officials here on Wednesday, he said the pilot implementation of the software, once it is ready, would enable the Assistant Engineers to update the progress of ongoing work from the project site.

He advised the engineering officials to coordinate with the technical team led by TCS, in case they found any snags in the application. On the ongoing works at Bhubaneshwar and Seethampeta, he enquired about the progress and also take up repairs to the TTD’s Kalyana Mandapam buildings.

Advertising

Advertising