Officials told to overcome water scarcity in Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram districts

Repair bore wells and remove silt in tanks, says Deputy CM at ZP meet

April 11, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajannadora speaking at the ZP general body meeting in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajannadora speaking at the ZP general body meeting in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajannadora on Tuesday directed the officials concerned from Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram districts to ensure water supply in the areas where people were facing a scarcity.

Along with Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao, he reviewed the water supply situation at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting held in Vizianagaram.

He directed the officials to repair bore wells and remove silt in tanks immediately. Outgoing Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari and Manyam Collector A. Nishant Kumar said that they had placed a priority on early completion of Visakhapatnam-Rayapur national highway works .

Mr. Srinivasa Rao suggested that they should accord priority to the welfare schemes such as Family Doctor and Jagananna colonies.

Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chadrasekhar, TDP MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, Nellimarla MLA Baddukonda Appalanaidu, Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu and others were present.

