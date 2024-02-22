Officials told to make fool-proof arrangements for SSC and Intermediate examinations in Andhra Pradesh

February 22, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on February 22 (Thursday) directed the officials of various departments to make adequate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, Intermediate, Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) and DSC examinations.

In a video conference attended by Collectors and the officials of health, revenue, electricity, postal departments and APSRTC, Mr. Satyanarayana said the officials should ensure fool-proof arrangements for the examinations, just like it was done in the last two years, without leaving any scope for malpractice.

This year, 6,23,092 regular students of 10th Class will write exams in 3473 centres across the State from March 10 to March 30. The SSC and Intermediate students of open schools will write their exams from March 18 to 26, while 10,52,221 students will appear for Intermediate exams in 1,559 centres across the State, the Minister said.

APTET from February 27

Mr. Satyanarayana said that 2,79,685 candidates would appear for the APTET in 120 centres from February 27 to March 6. The examination will be conducted in CBT mode and besides Andhra Pradesh, exam centres will be set up in Bengaluru, Berhampuram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Khammam and Kodada in the neighbouring States.

School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash, Commissioner and Secretary of Intermediate Education Saurabh Gaur, School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, Director of School Education P. Parvathi, Samagra Shiksha Assistant State Project Director K.V. Srinivasulu Reddy, SSC Examinations Director Devananda Reddy, APTET Joint Director V. Mary Chandrika, Open School Director K. Nageswara Rao, A.P. Model School Director M.V Krishna Reddy and others participated in the meeting.

