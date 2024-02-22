GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Officials told to make fool-proof arrangements for SSC and Intermediate examinations in Andhra Pradesh

6,23,092 regular students of 10th Class will write exams in 3,473 centres from March 10 to March 30, says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

February 22, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
The APTET will be conducted in CBT mode, says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

The APTET will be conducted in CBT mode, says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on February 22 (Thursday) directed the officials of various departments to make adequate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, Intermediate, Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) and DSC examinations.

In a video conference attended by Collectors and the officials of health, revenue, electricity, postal departments and APSRTC, Mr. Satyanarayana said the officials should ensure fool-proof arrangements for the examinations, just like it was done in the last two years, without leaving any scope for malpractice.

This year, 6,23,092 regular students of 10th Class will write exams in 3473 centres across the State from March 10 to March 30. The SSC and Intermediate students of open schools will write their exams from March 18 to 26, while 10,52,221 students will appear for Intermediate exams in 1,559 centres across the State, the Minister said.

APTET from February 27

Mr. Satyanarayana said that 2,79,685 candidates would appear for the APTET in 120 centres from February 27 to March 6. The examination will be conducted in CBT mode and besides Andhra Pradesh, exam centres will be set up in Bengaluru, Berhampuram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Khammam and Kodada in the neighbouring States.

School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash, Commissioner and Secretary of Intermediate Education Saurabh Gaur, School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, Director of School Education P. Parvathi, Samagra Shiksha Assistant State Project Director K.V. Srinivasulu Reddy, SSC Examinations Director Devananda Reddy, APTET Joint Director V. Mary Chandrika, Open School Director K. Nageswara Rao, A.P. Model School Director M.V Krishna Reddy and others participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / test/examination / education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.