Officials told to make an action plan to enhance mental healthcare services in A.P.

Principal Secretary directs setting up of District Mental Health Review Boards

Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu asked the authorities concerned to make an action plan to improve mental healthcare in the State. He asked the Health Department to set up District Mental Health Review Boards for all the districts.

In a meeting with the members of the State Mental Health Authority (SMHA) at the Health Department headquarters at Mangalagiri near here on Tuesday, Mr. Krishna Babu stressed the need for enhancing mental healthcare services at private hospitals in the State. He said mental healthcare services were covered under the Aarogyasri scheme only at a few private medical colleges and asked officials to ensure they were covered in all private medical colleges of the State.

He asked the SMHA to set up a website for mental healthcare services. He reviewed the draft regulations prepared by the SMHA.