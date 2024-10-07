ADVERTISEMENT

Officials told to maintain strict vigil against unauthorised constructions in Vijayawada city limits

Published - October 07, 2024 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Nellore Sravani

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner H. M. Dhyanchandra said the corporation should plant more trees and take steps to ensure a pollution-free city.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reviewed ongoing development projects within city limits with department heads in the main VMC office on Monday (October 7).

Subjects, including beautification of the city, pollution control, development of sewage treatment plants, drinking water supply, and addressing unauthorised constructions, were reviewed.

He emphasised that water pollution should be addressed through the development of sewage treatment plants and instructed officials to ensure that no unauthorised constructions take place in the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US