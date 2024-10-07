GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Officials told to maintain strict vigil against unauthorised constructions in Vijayawada city limits

Published - October 07, 2024 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Nellore Sravani

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner H. M. Dhyanchandra said the corporation should plant more trees and take steps to ensure a pollution-free city.

He reviewed ongoing development projects within city limits with department heads in the main VMC office on Monday (October 7).

Subjects, including beautification of the city, pollution control, development of sewage treatment plants, drinking water supply, and addressing unauthorised constructions, were reviewed.

He emphasised that water pollution should be addressed through the development of sewage treatment plants and instructed officials to ensure that no unauthorised constructions take place in the city.

