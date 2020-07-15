Officials told to keep boats ready as Godavari brims

With the water levels of the Godavari River rising owing to incessant rain in its catchment areas, the officials of irrigation, revenue, tourism and police departments have been instructed to keep boats ready for any emergency flood situation.

West Godavari Collector Revu Mutyalaraju has asked the officials to contact the boat owners and sarungs (drivers) immediately and keep the boats ready at the jetties.

According to sources, as many as 65 passenger and tourist boats are being operated from the Godavari banks in Bhadrachalam to different points in West and East Godavari districts.

Mr. Mutyalaraju asked Jangareddygudem Revenue Divisional Officer Y.N. Prasanna Lakshmi and other officers to anchor the boats at Perantallapalli and Singanapalli, and at the jetties at Koruturu, Pochavaram, Koida and other points as a precautionary measure.

“We have held a meeting with the boat owners and asked them to keep the boats ready in wake of the flood situation. The irrigation officials will share the details of the flood water levels with the boat owners,” said K.R. Puram ITDA Project Officer R.V. Suryanarayana.

“The administration has asked us to keep 20 boats ready near boating control rooms and jetties. Expert swimmers will accompany the boats,” said P.V. Ramakrishna, a boat owner, after attending the virtual meeting with the officials.

Safety equipment

Meanwhile, SP K. Narayan Naik said the police would ensure that necessary life saving equipment such as water jackets and lifebuoys were available on the boats.

The Collector also asked the tourism officials to take all measures to facilitate the operation of the boats engaged on flood duties.