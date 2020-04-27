Officials told to intensify fever survey in Chittoor

Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta on Sunday asked the medical and paramedical staff on COVID-19 duties to intensify the fever survey on a war-footing and complete first phase of the exercise in one week.

Addressing a meeting with the medical officers here, the Collector said that in addition to the survey, the field staff should zero in on the primary and secondary contacts of the COVID-19 positive cases and arrange for the rapid tests, besides monitoring the quarantine and the isolation facilities.

The survey was intended to identify those having hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and those under dialysis, Mr. Bharat Gupta said. Their Aadhaar numbers should be uploaded on the MMS app, so that emergency medicare could be extended to them as and when the need arises.

The field officials have also been told to arrange delivery of medicines at the doorstep of patients who get treated on the telemedicine.