Officials told to hold medical camps in rain-hit areas in Kurnool

District Collector P. Ranjit Basha instructed officials to conduct medical camps in the villages affected by the rains, in addition to conducting sanitation and drinking water tests.

Addressing a review meeting with the officials here on Sunday, the Collector declared a holiday for all schools, anganwadi centres, and colleges in the district on September 1 (Monday). He ordered Tehsildars and Mandal Special Officers to inspect hostels and schools within their jurisdiction. Students should be relocated to safer places if the buildings are not repaired. He instructed the Agricultural officers to reassess the condition of the crops and submit a report on crop damage.

Mr. Ranjit Basha stressed that rainwater accumulated in the villages should be swiftly cleared, with bleaching carried out in every village. The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) has been tasked with taking measures to prevent the outbreak and spread of water-borne diseases in the villages.

