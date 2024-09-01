GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Officials told to hold medical camps in rain-hit areas in Kurnool

Published - September 01, 2024 09:03 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector P. Ranjit Basha instructed officials to conduct medical camps in the villages affected by the rains, in addition to conducting sanitation and drinking water tests.

Addressing a review meeting with the officials here on Sunday, the Collector declared a holiday for all schools, anganwadi centres, and colleges in the district on September 1 (Monday). He ordered Tehsildars and Mandal Special Officers to inspect hostels and schools within their jurisdiction. Students should be relocated to safer places if the buildings are not repaired. He instructed the Agricultural officers to reassess the condition of the crops and submit a report on crop damage.

Mr. Ranjit Basha stressed that rainwater accumulated in the villages should be swiftly cleared, with bleaching carried out in every village. The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) has been tasked with taking measures to prevent the outbreak and spread of water-borne diseases in the villages.

Related Topics

Kurnool / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.