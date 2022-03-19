Officials told to give wide publicity to Stand Up India Scheme

SC, ST women entrepreneurs to get project loans up to ₹1 cr.

SC, ST women entrepreneurs to get project loans up to ₹1 cr.

Collector M. Suryakumari on Saturday asked all officials of 34 mandals in the district to give wide publicity to the Stand Up India scheme to promote women entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes and Tribes. She said that up to ₹1 crore loan would be sanctioned for the candidates who came forward with greenfield projects including manufacturing, services and agri-allied activities.

Along with Joint Collector (Aasara) J. Venkata Rao and General Manager of Vizianagaram District Industrial Centre G.M. Sridhar, Ms. Suryakumari reviewed the progress of industries and exports at a high-level meeting here.

She directed the officials to give wide publicity to the scheme in all mandal offices and other government offices so that youngsters from Scheduled Castes and Tribes came forward to utilise it

“Publicity will be given with the support of Secretariat staff. All the banks are ready to extend their cooperation for quick process of loan applications of interested candidates,” she added.

Mr. Venkata Rao said that an exclusive meeting with interested candidates would be organised to explain the benefits of the scheme.

Mr. Sridhar said that 35 applications out of 54 had been cleared under Single Desk Portal (SDP) in March, 2022.

He said that the government was extending its cooperation to entrepreneurs to set up their units. All the departments, including factories, irrigation, fire, civic bodies and labour had been requested to quickly sanction permission if entreprenuers submitted relevant documents for approvals.