Officials told to focus on dropouts integrated into schools

February 09, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash on Friday directed officials of the department to ensure that children integrated into schools under the special enrolment drive should write their final exams.

He pointed out that due to the relentless efforts of the officials, there was a marked improvement which saw the department enter the final phase of the Mission Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for the academic year 2023-24. “It is crucial that all students who were reintegrated into schools this year through a special drive must appear in their annual examinations. Only then can we consider our goal as achieved,” he said.

He wanted the officials to closely monitor, follow up each student and make sure that every student enrolled by the School Education department took the final assessment examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.