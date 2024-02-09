GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Officials told to focus on dropouts integrated into schools

February 09, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash on Friday directed officials of the department to ensure that children integrated into schools under the special enrolment drive should write their final exams.

He pointed out that due to the relentless efforts of the officials, there was a marked improvement which saw the department enter the final phase of the Mission Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for the academic year 2023-24. “It is crucial that all students who were reintegrated into schools this year through a special drive must appear in their annual examinations. Only then can we consider our goal as achieved,” he said.

He wanted the officials to closely monitor, follow up each student and make sure that every student enrolled by the School Education department took the final assessment examination.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.