Officials told to expedite testing of swab samples

Government General Hospital Superintendent P. Nancharaiah on Wednesday informed the Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare, Katamneni Bhaskar, that testing of swab samples sent to the Vijayawada Regional Central Research Lab would be done quickly and details uploaded on a COVID-19 app designed for this purpose.

Dr. Nancharaiah took part in a video-conference organised by the Commissioner to review the status of COVID-19 cases. Dr. Nancharaiah said that of the 549 positive cases in the district, testing had been done on 358 persons while the remaining would be done soon.

The Commissioner wanted the testing process to be expedited and urged officials to coordinate with the field-level staff and be accurate with the information passed out to the public through the app.

Krishna District Medical and Health Officer I. Ramesh, District Rural Development Agency Project Director Srinivasa Rao, Zilla Parishad CEO Surya Prakash, YSR Arogyasri district coordinator Santosh and others were present.