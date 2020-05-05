Officials told to ensure strictcompliance with protocols

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the COVID-19 containment measures at a review meeting attended by Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and Health Commissioner K. Bhaskar.

Mr. Jagan ordered that the containment protocols should be strictly followed at the COVID hospitals while ensuring compliance with social distancing norms.

Officials told the Chief Minister that the number of tests increased to 2,345 per million as compared to 2,224 in Delhi, and far more when compared to other States.

A total of 10,292 tests were done in the last 24 hours, and the number of positive cases went up to 1,650 including 1,093 active ones. The death toll stood at 33 while the positivity rate was at 1.32%.

11 labs functional

Eleven laboratories were functional as on date. The daily testing capacity has been increased from 6,000 to 10,000. The State has 65 very active clusters and 86 and 46 active and dormant clusters respectively, the CM was informed.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to display the telemedicine helplines at the ward and village secretariats.

He clarified that migrant workers, tourists and others stuck in various States would be allowed entry as per the Central Government guidelines.