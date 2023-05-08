ADVERTISEMENT

Officials told to ensure quality of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits

May 08, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash checking the quality of items to be included in the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash on May 7 (Sunday) instructed the members of the Quality Control Committee at the mandal stock points across Andhra Pradesh to ensure quality of the material being distributed as a part of the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to children.

In a statement, Mr. Praveen Prakash said that he had been going around different places and checking the quality of the items to be distributed in the school kits.

The Principal Secretary asked the staff at the mandal stock points to take care while storing the items received from the suppliers in separate rooms earmarked for the purpose.

“The Quality Control of India will test the quality specifications of each item, from the production equipment (raw material) till it reaches the mandal stock point, in three stages. The committee members should know the quality and other details (specifications) of each item in the kits,” he said.

