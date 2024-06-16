GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Officials told to ensure peaceful Bakrid in Anantapur

Police told to ensure that vehicles are parked only in the designated parking areas near market yards, Eidgahs, mosques, and slaughterhouses; checkposts would be set up from the 17th to the 19th to ensure safe transportation of animals

Published - June 16, 2024 06:33 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Civic staff instructed to create foolproof sanitation facilities, mobile toilets, and a continuous water supply at Eidgahs, mosques, dargahs, and other prayer areas in the district.

Civic staff instructed to create foolproof sanitation facilities, mobile toilets, and a continuous water supply at Eidgahs, mosques, dargahs, and other prayer areas in the district. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Superintendent of Police Gauthami Sali and Joint Collector Ketan Garg met with district officials on Sunday, June 16, and directed them to take all necessary measures to ensure the peaceful celebration of Bakrid on Monday.

The meeting was convened at the mini-conference hall at the Collectorate, where she enquired about the security arrangements made in the district to prevent any untoward incidents. She also urged the public to report any issues to the authorities promptly.

The SP told the officials that special attention should be paid to the movement of animals in farms and open areas.

Police officers were instructed to ensure smooth traffic flow and ensure that vehicles are parked only in the designated parking areas near market yards, Eidgahs, mosques, and slaughterhouses.

Ms. Gauthami Sali also said checkposts would be set up from the 17th to the 19th to ensure safe transportation of animals.

Joint Collector Ketan Garg instructed the civic staff to create foolproof sanitation facilities, mobile toilets, and a continuous water supply at Eidgahs, mosques, dargahs, and other prayer areas.

Tahsildars across the district were tasked with organizing mandal-level meetings to ensure the peaceful conduct of the festival.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Megha Swaroop and District Revenue Officer G. Ramakrishna Reddy attended the meeting, and officials from revenue, supplies, minority welfare, and medical and health departments were present.

