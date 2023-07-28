Officials told to encourage entrepreneurs to set up industrial units in Anantapur

July 28, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Anantapur Collector M. Gowthami has sought the officials to encourage the entrepreneurs keen on setting up industries in the district.

Addressing a meeting of the 43rd District Industries & Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) held at the Collectorate on July 28 (Friday), the Collector said that the government was extending all possible support to the industries, particularly loan facilities to entrepreneurs.

“The DIEPC should identify those who are eligible to set up new industries and provide the necessary support. The officials must ensure that adequate loans are provided to the entrepreneurs belonging to SC and ST categories, besides initiating steps to create self-employment opportunities for the youth. The issues pertaining to bank loans, if any, should be dealt with by the managers of the lead bank,” said Ms. Gowthami.

At the DIEPC meeting, the subjects regarding subsidies, processing of new applications and clearing the pending ones were discussed. Out of 198 applications received through the single-window portal during June and July this year, 181 applications were accepted within the stipulated time while four were rejected.

Referring to the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), the officials said 341 applications were sent to various banks in the 2023-24 financial year. Out of this, 244 units were grounded, while 105 units were in the process of sanctioning of loans.

District Industries Department General Manager Nagaraja Rao, APIIC District Manager Varaprasad, and officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Finance Corporation, agriculture, social welfare, factories departments, and representatives of food processing industries took part in the meting.