Officials told to complete spillway work by June-end

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to make the necessary plans and try to complete the spillway works of the Polavaram project by the June-end.

Action plan

“The officials should chalk out action plans at the micro-level for every work relating to the project. Ensure that the designs are approved at the earliest,” he instructed the officials at a review meeting on Wednesday.

Referring to the inundation of the some of the project sites owing to rain last year, the Chief Minister insisted that all the affected families be shifted and the rehabilitation programme be undertaken.

The progress of the works undertaken at Owk tunnel-2, Valigonda, Nellore Barrage, Sangam barrage, Vamsadhara-Nagavali link and etc were also reviewed.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to complete the works as per the schedule.

When officials said that the steel and cement supplies had begun, the Chief Minister suggested them to ensure that there were no hindrances in the supplies.