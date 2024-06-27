ADVERTISEMENT

Officials told to compensate farmers for land acquired for highways in Sri Sathya Sai district

Published - June 27, 2024 08:20 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

Status of the distribution of compensation will be reviewed every week and action will be initiated against the officials for negligence, warns Joint Collector

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar has instructed the officials to prepare action plans to provide compensation to the farmers whose lands have been acquired for the National Highway projects in Sri Sathya Sai district.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a review meeting at the Collectorate here on June 27 (Thursday), the Joint Collector also discussed the issues pertaining to land acquisition and compensation for farmers in connection with the railway projects. The meeting was attended by Penukonda Sub-Collector Apoorva Bharat, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Regional Officer Giddaiah and the officials of the revenue and the APIIC.

Land was acquired in B. Kottapalli and Goranta for the expansion of the National Highways, necessitating the distribution of compensation of ₹11.04 crore. The Joint Collector said compensation would be provided to those whose lands were acquired on the stretch between Mudigubba and Puttaparthi, Puttaparthi and Kodur. Land belonging to the farmers from Chilamathur, Bukkapatnam, Puttaparthi, Gorantla, and Penukonda mandals have been acquired.

“The status of the distribution of compensation will be reviewed every week and departmental action will be initiated against the officials for negligence,” the Joint Collector said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tahsildars of Puttaparthi, Bukkapatnam, Kothacheruvu, Nallamada, Hindupuram, Durvala, Chilamathur, Odisi, and Kadiri mandals took part in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US