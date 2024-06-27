GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Officials told to compensate farmers for land acquired for highways in Sri Sathya Sai district

Status of the distribution of compensation will be reviewed every week and action will be initiated against the officials for negligence, warns Joint Collector

Published - June 27, 2024 08:20 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar has instructed the officials to prepare action plans to provide compensation to the farmers whose lands have been acquired for the National Highway projects in Sri Sathya Sai district.

During a review meeting at the Collectorate here on June 27 (Thursday), the Joint Collector also discussed the issues pertaining to land acquisition and compensation for farmers in connection with the railway projects. The meeting was attended by Penukonda Sub-Collector Apoorva Bharat, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Regional Officer Giddaiah and the officials of the revenue and the APIIC.

Land was acquired in B. Kottapalli and Goranta for the expansion of the National Highways, necessitating the distribution of compensation of ₹11.04 crore. The Joint Collector said compensation would be provided to those whose lands were acquired on the stretch between Mudigubba and Puttaparthi, Puttaparthi and Kodur. Land belonging to the farmers from Chilamathur, Bukkapatnam, Puttaparthi, Gorantla, and Penukonda mandals have been acquired.

“The status of the distribution of compensation will be reviewed every week and departmental action will be initiated against the officials for negligence,” the Joint Collector said.

Tahsildars of Puttaparthi, Bukkapatnam, Kothacheruvu, Nallamada, Hindupuram, Durvala, Chilamathur, Odisi, and Kadiri mandals took part in the meeting.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.