Officials told to compensate farmers for land acquired for highways in Sri Sathya Sai district

Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar has instructed the officials to prepare action plans to provide compensation to the farmers whose lands have been acquired for the National Highway projects in Sri Sathya Sai district.

During a review meeting at the Collectorate here on June 27 (Thursday), the Joint Collector also discussed the issues pertaining to land acquisition and compensation for farmers in connection with the railway projects. The meeting was attended by Penukonda Sub-Collector Apoorva Bharat, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Regional Officer Giddaiah and the officials of the revenue and the APIIC.

Land was acquired in B. Kottapalli and Goranta for the expansion of the National Highways, necessitating the distribution of compensation of ₹11.04 crore. The Joint Collector said compensation would be provided to those whose lands were acquired on the stretch between Mudigubba and Puttaparthi, Puttaparthi and Kodur. Land belonging to the farmers from Chilamathur, Bukkapatnam, Puttaparthi, Gorantla, and Penukonda mandals have been acquired.

“The status of the distribution of compensation will be reviewed every week and departmental action will be initiated against the officials for negligence,” the Joint Collector said.

Tahsildars of Puttaparthi, Bukkapatnam, Kothacheruvu, Nallamada, Hindupuram, Durvala, Chilamathur, Odisi, and Kadiri mandals took part in the meeting.