Officials told ensure continuous water supply in Guntur during summer

GMC Commissioner inspects filtration plants

Municipal Commissioner Nishant Kumar has asked the engineering wing officials to ensure continuous water supply during the coming summer season.

Mr. Nishant Kumar, along with senior engineering wing officers, inspected the filtration plants at Takkellapadu, summer storage tank at Sangam Jagarlamudi.

Guntur draws water from the Krishna River from where water is pumped to the filtration plant at Takkellapadu. In addition to two 45 MLD filtration plants, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has built another 45 MLD plant. The 27 MLD filtration plant and summer storage tank at Sangam Jagarlamudi is also being augmented.

“The GMC will ensure uninterrupted water supply during the summer . We have augmented the supply and will ensure quality supply of water,’’ said Mr. Nishant Kumar.

EE (water supply) Santhi Raju and DE Prasad accompanied the Municipal Commissioner.