Officials to the rescue in parched Kurnool sanctuary

The effects of drought are being felt in the Gundla Brahmeswaram (GBM) wildlife sanctuary located in the Nandyal region of Kurnool district. With numerous streams drying up, animals are venturing out of the reserve to quench their thirst.

The Gundlakamma stream, which feeds into the Gundlakamma river, was a perennial source of water for animals, but now it has all but dried up. Realising the urgency of the situation, officials have started filling the 180-odd saucer pits in the sanctuary.

The pits can hold about 800–1,000 litres of water, and a tanker can at best fill four pits. “ At present, three water tankers are being used to fill the pits,” said Principal Conservator of Forests K. Gopinath.

However, there are some pits deep inside the sanctuary which cannot be reached by the tankers. In such cases, makeshift water tankers — basically plastic tanks attached to a jeep — are being pressed into service.

The forest officials have also dug some small water pits. “They are lined with a plastic film so that water does not seep into the ground,” the official said.

Groundwater levels have also gone down, resulting in pump sets drying up. New ones are being installed on a war footing.

“The lack of cyclonic rains during November-December is the primary reason,” said Mr. Gopinath. “We expected some rainfall during Cyclone Fani, but to our disappointment, it moved away from the State,” he added.

Hopes on monsoon

The officials feel the situation will ease if the Southwest monsoon keeps its date with the State.

Head scientist with the Meteorological Department in Hyderabad, Y.K. Reddy said that the monsoon is currently in the South Andaman Sea, and is expected to touch Rayalaseema around June 8.

“We expect near-normal rainfall in the region, with a healthy distribution,” he added.