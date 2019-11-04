Officials to study urban transport in London

A team of officers belonging to Central transport organisations and corporations of various States will study the urban transportation system in London for four days. Fifteen members will participate in the tour. Officers of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MRTH), Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) and best Managing Directors, will be part of the team.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MRTH) Director Pareal Goel will head the team. APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) K.V.R.K. Prasad and IT Chief Engineer of the Corporation, Sudhakar, will accompany the team.

The team will visit different places, transport organisations and study the public transport facility in London from November 5 to 8. The officers will study the urban transport system and public highways of London and interact with the officers there.

Pilot project

A pilot project on urban transport is planned in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra States. A team from London had visited India thrice and held discussions with the MRTH and CIRT officials.

The team will submit a report on the urban transport and public highways system being followed in London and make recommends for the improvement of the transport system in the country.