Officials to study possibility of declaring Polavaram project R&R colonies as separate panchayats

Alluri Sitharama Raju District Collector S. Dinesh Kumar on Monday assured to study the possibility of declaring Polavaram project Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colonies as separate Gram Panchayats. The Polavaram-displaced have been rehabilitated in the R&R colonies that have been attached to the existing Gram Panchayats.

On Monday, the officials led by Mr. Dinesh Kumar held talks with the Polavaram-displaced and documented their grievances at the ITDA-Rampachodavaram campus. Joint Collector Bhavana Vasista, Rampachodavaram Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Officer Suraj Ganore, Polavaram Project Deputy Collector Sarala Vandanam and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.