Officials to study possibility of declaring Polavaram project R&R colonies as separate panchayats

Alluri Sitharama Raju District Collector S. Dinesh Kumar on Monday assured to study the possibility of declaring Polavaram project Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colonies as separate Gram Panchayats. The Polavaram-displaced have been rehabilitated in the R&R colonies that have been attached to the existing Gram Panchayats.

On Monday, the officials led by Mr. Dinesh Kumar held talks with the Polavaram-displaced and documented their grievances at the ITDA-Rampachodavaram campus. Joint Collector Bhavana Vasista, Rampachodavaram Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Officer Suraj Ganore, Polavaram Project Deputy Collector Sarala Vandanam and other officials were present.