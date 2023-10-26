ADVERTISEMENT

Officials to look into regularisation of houses in Labour Colony of Vijayawada

October 26, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao on Thursday said the administration will look into the possibility of regularising the houses of the residents of Indira Gandhi Labour Colony here.

After inspecting the houses in the colony, the Collector said 201 residents were living in the houses spread over 6.92 acres in the new township of Labour Colony. He said the residents had raised the issue of regularisation of their houses with Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu.

He said officials would look into the legalities of regularising their houses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US