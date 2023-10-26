HamberMenu
Officials to look into regularisation of houses in Labour Colony of Vijayawada

October 26, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao on Thursday said the administration will look into the possibility of regularising the houses of the residents of Indira Gandhi Labour Colony here.

After inspecting the houses in the colony, the Collector said 201 residents were living in the houses spread over 6.92 acres in the new township of Labour Colony. He said the residents had raised the issue of regularisation of their houses with Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu.

He said officials would look into the legalities of regularising their houses.

