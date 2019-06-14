Officials to focus on preventive steps to check spread of viral fevers

Prevention is better than cure as far as health is concerned. The same seems to be applicable even for the Medical and Health Department, thanks to unprecedented deaths reported due to dengue and viral fevers during monsoon season last year.

The district witnessed more than 80 deaths due to spread of seasonal diseases, reflecting badly on the entire administration. Opposition parties were up in arms against the pathetic situation in many villages. Lack of coordination among Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Department, Panchayatraj, Rural Water Supply, Panchyat Department and other departments was said to be the main reason for the spread of diseases.

Almost all the hospitals were jam-packed with patients suffering from viral diseases in 2018.

Collector M.Hari Jawaharlal directed the departments concerned to work in tandem to prevent water-borne diseases.

With his suggestion, the district medical authorities have decided to take up preventive measures this year.

K.Vijaya Lakshmi of the District Medical and Health Department, District Coordinator of Health Services G.Usha Shri and District Malaria Officer M.M. Ravikumar Reddy and other senior officials planned to prepare the staff, Asha workers and others concerned in all 34 mandals to minimise dengue and fever cases.

“With the support of panchayat and other departments, cleanliness drive is being taken up in many villages. Preventive measures are expected to give the desired results this time,” said Dr.Vijaya Lakshmi.

‘Medicines kept ready’

Ms. Usha Shri said that sufficient medicines were kept ready at all 11 community health centres, area hospital at Parvatipuram and the District Hospital at Vizianagaram and other places. “There will not be any dearth of doctors this time. PG medical students who completed the course will join duties very shortly,” she added.

Mr.Ravikumar Reddy said that the anti-larval operation and indoor residual spraying which was taken up on May 1 will be completed on June 15 in 1,071 villages.

“The second round of preventive measures would be taken up for 45 days after assessing the situation,” he added.