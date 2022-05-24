Officials to expedite 5-star hotel plan at Horsley Hills

Collector P.S. Gireesha conducting inspections at Horsley Hills in Annamayya district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

May 24, 2022 00:52 IST

The Annamayya district administration has a special action plan to develop the Horsley Hills near Madanapalle into a vibrant tourist attraction, and serve the visitors with modern facilities, which included a five-star hotel, mineral water plants, botanical and theme parks, and pleasant accommodation.

District Collector P.S Gireesha, who conducted inspections at the hill station along with the tourism and forest department officials, said that top priority was being accorded to construct the 5-star-hotel at the earliest, for which the required land had been already acquired.

He observed that the prominent hill station remained a preferred destination to a cross section of tourists, including judges and VIPs.

Given the high demand for hi-fi accommodation, the action plan had been chalked out. The official said that sufficient water was getting supplied to the hill station through pumping from downhill. Three RO water plants would be set up at the hills for the convenience of tourists.

Referring to the haphazard presence of commercial outlets on the roadside, the Collector sought the officials to plan their arrangement scientifically, without leading to encroachment on roads.

He also directed them to give due importance to the creation of parking zones for the tourist vehicles. The officials apprised the Collector of the tourist attractions such as theme parks and gardens on the hills. It was informed that during the weekends, the Horsley Hills was receiving a high number of picnic lovers from all over the southern states and dignitaries from across the country.

Later, the collector had offered prayers at the famous temple of Goddess Enugu Mallamma at the hill station.