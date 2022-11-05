Officials to check health condition of inmates, facilities at Child Care Institutions in A.P.

Decision follows a rise in sexual harassment and suspicious death cases; about 7,000 children are staying in 925 CCIs in State

Officials of various government departments will conduct joint inspections in the Child Care Institutions (CCIs) in the State and verify the condition of the inmates.

Following the directions of the Juvenile Justice Committee (JJC) of the AP High Court, and Director of Women Development and Child Welfare Department, the joint teams are preparing to check the children’s homes.

About 850 CCIs, 46 Bala Sadans, 14 Sishu Gruhas, nine Observation Homes for boys and girls and two special homes are providing shelter to more than 7,000 children in the State.

Courts, Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) and the officers concerned refer the Children in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP), the Children in Conflict with Law (CCL), orphans, semi-orphans and poor children to the CCIs, including Orphanage Homes, Open Shelters and Observation Homes run by the government and NGOs.

Various teams

Following a rise in the cases of sexual harassment, suspicious deaths of minors and other undesirable activities in some CCIs, the JJC has expressed concern and directed the officials to inspect the homes and submit a report.

Teams comprising Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), District Child Protection Officers (DCPOs), Protection Officers (POs), Regional Inspector of Probation, District Probation Officers, Legal-cum-Probation Officers of DCPUs and other staff of the Juvenile Welfare, Correctional Services and Welfare of Street Children will visit the homes.

A medical officer, officials of the CWCs and representatives of NGOs will also check the condition of the inmates in the CCIs.

Orders issued

Director A. Siri said that necessary instructions had been given to the Project Directors and DCPOs of all 26 districts, and the required staff, vehicles and other facilities would be provided to the inspecting officers.

“The inspection teams will verify the strength of children in each home, compliance with the CWC orders, registration and renewal particulars, health condition of the children, medical facilities, quality of food and drinking water, sanitation, dormitories, security arrangements, electrical and fire safety, inward and outward visitors’ registers, staff particulars, display of emergency helpline numbers and such other details,” Juvenile Welfare Department Joint Director B.D.V. Prasad Murthy told The Hindu.

“We will visit all the homes in the district, and submit a detailed report to the government soon,” said WD&CW Krishna district Project Director G. Uma Devi.

“The officers will interact with the inmates and staff and obtain necessary information, observe the facilities, verify the documents, infrastructure, norms prescribed by the government for CCIs and other deatils during the inspections. We will ensure that all the CCIs run as per the norms,” she said.