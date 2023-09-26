ADVERTISEMENT

Officials to adopt 907 victims of early-age marriage to support their education in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

September 26, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

District Collector enrols a 16-year-old girl in women’s college to enable her to pursue Intermediate course

The Hindu Bureau

The East Godavari officials have come forward to adopt as many as 907 victims of early marriage to support their dream of pursuing further studies. District Collector K. Madhavilatha has adopted a 16-year-old victim to help her pursue the studies by enrolling her in a local government college.

Recently, the victim has expressed her desire to pursue intermediate education while speaking to the officials of the Integrated Child Development Services on phone. On being heard about her request, Ms. Madhavilatha swung into action.

“I have adopted the victim to support her for further education and admitted her to a local government college in Rajamahendravaram to pursue the intermediate course (MPC group),” said Ms. Madhavilatha. The victim was shifted to a hostel on the college campus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Toll-free number

“The girls who entered into wedlock before 18 years could also seek support for their education by dialing the toll-free number 1800-425-4156,” said Ms. Madhavilatha. The toll-free number would be available within a week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US