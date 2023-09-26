Officials to adopt 907 victims of early-age marriage to support their education in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

September 26, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The East Godavari officials have come forward to adopt as many as 907 victims of early marriage to support their dream of pursuing further studies. District Collector K. Madhavilatha has adopted a 16-year-old victim to help her pursue the studies by enrolling her in a local government college.

Recently, the victim has expressed her desire to pursue intermediate education while speaking to the officials of the Integrated Child Development Services on phone. On being heard about her request, Ms. Madhavilatha swung into action.

“I have adopted the victim to support her for further education and admitted her to a local government college in Rajamahendravaram to pursue the intermediate course (MPC group),” said Ms. Madhavilatha. The victim was shifted to a hostel on the college campus.

Toll-free number

“The girls who entered into wedlock before 18 years could also seek support for their education by dialing the toll-free number 1800-425-4156,” said Ms. Madhavilatha. The toll-free number would be available within a week.