Officials swing into action asreturnees’ numbers swell

Thousands of migrant labourers who returned to their native places in Srikakulam district face an uncertain future with the closure of many small and medium industries.

So far, 15,000 workers have returned and their number would go up to 80,000 within no time once the lockdown is lifted, according to officials.

An estimated 5.3 lakh people have migrated to other States in the last few years. A majority of them are expected to return in the absence of jobs in cities too.

In this background, Collector J. Nivas and District Water Management Agency Project Director H. Kurma Rao discussed the issue threadbare and decided to issue maximum number of job cards to help returnees get temporary livelihood. So far, 3, 000 persons have applied for the cards which are essential to get work under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA).

Mr. Kurma Rao said the department targeted to disburse ₹490 crore under wages in the current financial year 2020-21. “We could disburse ₹490 crore for 4.3 lakh job card holders in 2019-20 financial year. We will try to issue job cards to all the applicants. Labourers who returned to their native places can approach officials concerned to enrol their names,” he added.

Processing units

Srikakulam District Cooperative Marketing Society president Piriya Sairaj said the department finalised ₹316 crore proposals for the establishment of various units under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Units related to agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, food processing units are planned to generate more jobs locally.

All the ten Assembly segments will have at least one cold storage facility which would improve marketing and ensure remunerative prices for farmers. “Cashew, pineapple, coconut processing units will be taken up on priority basis. All these units will improve economic activity and create more jobs for rural people and returnees,” Mr. Sairaj said.