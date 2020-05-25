Andhra Pradesh

Officials swing into action asreturnees’ numbers swell

Migrated labourers may not get livelihood in their native places with closure of many industries.

Migrated labourers may not get livelihood in their native places with closure of many industries.   | Photo Credit: K. SRINIVASA RAO

Zero in on NREGA to provide temporary livelihood

Thousands of migrant labourers who returned to their native places in Srikakulam district face an uncertain future with the closure of many small and medium industries.

So far, 15,000 workers have returned and their number would go up to 80,000 within no time once the lockdown is lifted, according to officials.

An estimated 5.3 lakh people have migrated to other States in the last few years. A majority of them are expected to return in the absence of jobs in cities too.

In this background, Collector J. Nivas and District Water Management Agency Project Director H. Kurma Rao discussed the issue threadbare and decided to issue maximum number of job cards to help returnees get temporary livelihood. So far, 3, 000 persons have applied for the cards which are essential to get work under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA).

Mr. Kurma Rao said the department targeted to disburse ₹490 crore under wages in the current financial year 2020-21. “We could disburse ₹490 crore for 4.3 lakh job card holders in 2019-20 financial year. We will try to issue job cards to all the applicants. Labourers who returned to their native places can approach officials concerned to enrol their names,” he added.

Processing units

Srikakulam District Cooperative Marketing Society president Piriya Sairaj said the department finalised ₹316 crore proposals for the establishment of various units under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Units related to agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, food processing units are planned to generate more jobs locally.

All the ten Assembly segments will have at least one cold storage facility which would improve marketing and ensure remunerative prices for farmers. “Cashew, pineapple, coconut processing units will be taken up on priority basis. All these units will improve economic activity and create more jobs for rural people and returnees,” Mr. Sairaj said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 11:34:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/officials-swing-into-action-asreturnees-numbers-swell/article31674421.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY