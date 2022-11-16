Officials study Machilipatnam port road and rail connectivity projects

November 16, 2022 11:04 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A team of officials from the State and Central governments led by Principal Secretary to Govt. (Roads and Buildings) Praveen Prakash carried out a feasibility study for the establishment of road and rail connectivity to Machilipatnam port on Tuesday.

Along with Krishna Collector P. Ranjit Basha, Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaiah and officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), R&B Department and Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Transport, Mr. Praveen visited Machilipatnam and Pedana and inspected rail and road network projects.

The team inspected the works on the national highway at Sultan Nagar, NH-216 (Kathipudi-Ongole) in Machilipatnam town, and the bypass road for Machilipatnam town. Officials also discussed several other projects which could improve connectivity to the Machilipatnam port area.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Venkataramaiah said that the completion of the Machilipatnam port will provide jobs to thousands of locals. He asked the officials to ensure that the road connectivity projects are taken up at the earliest.

A.P. Maritime Board CEO Shan Mohan, Machilipatnam Port Development Corporation MD Vidya Shankar, NHAI regional officer R.K. Singh and others were present.