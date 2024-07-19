Officials stress meeting drinking water needs at Kurnool Zilla Parishad meeting

Zilla Parishad chairman, Errabotula Papireddy, addressed various departments including agriculture, rural water supply, sanitation, water drainage, and electricity at the general body meeting, held here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by State Ministers N.N.D. Farooq, B.C. Janardhan Reddy, and T.G. Bharath, District Collectors of Kurnool and Nandyal as well as MPs and MLAs of the combined district.

Mr. Farooq emphasised the urgent need to supply water from Velugodu to Nandyal to cater to the increasing water needs of the region. He highlighted the initiatives aimed at providing adequate drinking water from Velugodu and Gorukallu reservoirs.

Mr. Bharath directed the agriculture department officials to furnish a comprehensive report on crop cultivation, yield, and rainfall percentages in Kurnool and Nandyal districts over the past decade.

