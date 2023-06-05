HamberMenu
Officials stop child marriage after Disha alert in Eluru district

June 05, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Officials stopped the marriage of a minor girl at Venkatapuram village in Eluru district, on Monday.

Responding to a Disha SOS alert, the police rushed to the bride’s house and stopped the wedding, scheduled for June 8.

The officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW), and the police counselled the family members of both the parties.

The victim, an intermediate student, alerted the police and urged them to stop the wedding. The girl said she wanted to pursue studies, but her parents had fixed the wedding, officials said.

