Officials step up surveillance around Siva temples in forest-fringe areas

05 February 2022 00:46 IST

Having missed the Maha Sivaratri festivities last year due to the COVID restrictions, the enthusiasm among the people of Chittoor district to take part in the festivities this year has only doubled.

Apart from the famous Srikalahasteeswara temple in the district, over a dozen temples, nestled in reserve forests of Chittoor East, West, and Tirupati wildlife divisions, are dedicated to Lord Siva. These temples attract hoards of devotees several days before the mega festival on March 1.

Thanks to the copious rains in November last year, several waterfalls located near the Siva temples such as Kailasanatha Kona, Bhupateswara Kona, Moola Kona, Kaigal, and Pasupu Kona continue to have cascading waters.

Anticipating heavy footfall this time, the forest department has formed surveillance teams three months ago to regularly inspect the reserve forests between Nagalapuram and Pitchatur mandals, preventing youth, mostly from Chennai, from moving deeper into the woods, Forest Range Officer (Satyavedu) Jaya Prasada Rao said.

The Nagalapuram forests hold shallow waters in the streams around the year. Many youth, who did not know swimming or those who ventured into the rock cavities, lost their lives in the past.

In Nagari hills, there were several incidents of devotees losing their path in the reserve forests and later getting rescued by police and forest personnel. The forest officials observe lesser movement of the public on the footpaths leading to the scenic locations during the last two years has led to a dense growth, making it vulnerable to newcomers to lose their path.

Divisional Forest Officer (Chittoor West) S. Ravi Shankar said that there are several smaller and well-known temples dedicated to Lord Siva in the forested areas and atop the hills. “During the Maha Sivaratri festivities, the devotees are allowed to reach these temples in the reserve forests. However, venturing deep inside the forests is prohibited. We also advise the temple managements and the devotees to cooperate with the forest staff in maintaining the upkeep of the surroundings,” he said.

said that during the last three months, forest staff was conducting regular inspections of the water bodies located in the reserve forests to prevent the movement of the public.