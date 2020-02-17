Officials step up drive against coronavirus in State

In order to create awareness on the symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and to prevent the spread of the virus in the State officials have taken various steps. Screening camps have been arranged at airports and crew in vessels are being examined at all seaports.

According to them, samples from some suspected patients have been sent and no positive case of the virus has been detected so far.

Many who returned from China and other countries have been kept under home isolation. N-95 masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was given away to the medical officers and paramedical staff in hospitals across the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) reviewed the implementation of the awareness drive on the dreaded virus. Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah released posters on preventing spread of COVID-19.

Separate wards

Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (APVVP) Commissioner U. Ramakrishna Rao told The Hindu that isolation wards have been arranged in all district headquarters hospitals across the State.

Necessary drugs, PPEs, ventilators and other material has been supplied to all hospitals and training given to the doctors, ANMs and other staff. Coronavirus wards have been arranged in some private hospitals also, said Dr. Ramakrishna.

Dr. Ramakrishna said that medical teams will go into the vessels and examine the onboard crew at Kakinada, Krishnapatnam and other seaports. Screening camps have been set up at Gannavaram, Renigunta and other airports.

Public Health and Family Welfare Director Aruna Kumari said that 146 persons, who landed from different countries, were kept under home isolation, and seven samples have been sent for examination so far. “We are monitoring the situation constantly. As of now, not even a single case with positive symptoms is detected in Andhra Pradesh. A round-the-clock screening camp has been arranged at the Visakhapatnam airport to examine passengers,” the Director said.

15 teams formed

“In West Godavari district, 20 persons who came from China, Singapore and other countries are under home isolation. They will be kept under observation for 28 days. In all, 15 teams have been constituted for enlightening the public on COVID-19,” said District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr. B. Subramanyeswari.

Krishna DM&HO T. Sriramachandra Murthy said that six persons, including a medical student, who arrived from China in Avanigadda, one person in Vijayawada and four representatives of a cell phone company from China were under home isolation.

“We are creating awareness through wall posters and pamphlets at bus and railway stations and other public places. Special coronavirus wards were opened at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada. Public and hoteliers can also alert us on arrival of foreigners,” said Dr. Sriramachandra Murthy.