Officials speed up medical aid in Godavari flood-hit areas in Eluru district

July 22, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - ELURU

As many as 48 medical camps have been set up in the Godavari flood-hit areas in the tribal pockets in the Eluru district to speed up medical aid after the flood receded below the first warning level at Bhadrachalam on Saturday.

At least 27 pregnant women have been shifted to the nearby government healthcare centres from the flood-hit Veleirpadu Mandal. “A woman gave birth to a child. The health condition of the mother and child is stable in Veleirpadu Primary Health Centre,” said K.R. Puram Assistant Collector Apoorva Bharat.

Nearly 12 tribal habitations are still cut-off from the mainland in the Eluru district. The commodities have already been stored in their respective habitations. At Dowleswaram, above 8.5 lakh cusecs of flood water is being released into the sea at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram.

