Officials sound alert, shift affected people as flood level in the Godavari rises

Water being released from the radial gates at Polavaram on Friday.

VELERUPADU (WEST GODAVARI)

25 June 2021 23:34 IST

Overflowing rivulets and stagnation of water due to closure of coffer dam the trigger

With the flood level rising in the Godavari, the officials sounded an alert on Friday and shifted many tribal families residing in Polavaram and Velerupadu mandals to safer places.

The rise in the flood level was attributed to overflowing rivulets as a result of rains in the catchment areas and stagnation of water due to closure of the coffer dam.

The irrigation authorities were releasing water downstream through 10 radial gates.

Even as revenue and police officials shifted the affected families to safer places, a few families trekked up the nearby hilly areas to protect themselves from the floods.

“The water level is increasing due to complete closure of the coffer dam,” they said.

River bunds were being strengthened by placing sand bags to prevent breaching.

District Collector Kartikeya Misra and Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik were monitoring the situation.

‘No flood threat’

“We are monitoring the forecast with India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the water level in the river with the Central Water Commission (CWC). As of now, there is no flood threat,” Mr. Kartikeya Misra told The Hindu.

K.R. Puram ITDA Project Officer Y.V. Prasanna Lakshmi and Polavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Latha Kumari visited some of the affected areas.

“As the water is stagnating in the river, we have cautioned the villagers. The Village Revenue Officers, the ITDA officials and police personnel are camping in the villages and monitoring the situation at the ground level,” said Ms. Latha Kumari.

It is feared that communication to 19 villages will be affected if the water level rises further and overflows from the Kothuru causeway. The overflowing Yedla Vaagu is a cause for concern for the tribal people at Yedlapalli.

Ration stocks

“The Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) officials are maintaining ration stocks in the depots enough for three months. Officials have distributed PDS rice, sugar, oil, dal, vegetables and other essential items to the affected families,” Ms. Prasanna Lakshmi said.

Irrigation authorities released 19,000 cusecs into the canals downstream for agriculture purpose, the ITDA Project Officer said.