Officials sound alert in low-lying areas alongside Krishna river

The discharge of floodwater in the Krishna at Prakasam Barrage touched 1.31 lakh cusecs, as of 9 p.m. on Sunday.
The Barrage has been witnessing heavy inflows due to continuous rains in upstream catchment areas and outflows from other projects.
The discharge stood at 90,000 cusecs in the early hours and gradually increased. As of 8 p.m., the inflows to the Barrage was at 1.56 lakh cusecs.
Officials sounded an alert in the low-lying areas alongside the Krishna from Krishnalanka in the city to villages in Avanigadda mandal.
Locals shifted to relief centres
The residences beyond the second flood retaining wall in Krishnalanka area of the city have been submerged and locals were shifted to relief centres.
The first flood warning will be issued when the outflow touches 3.96 lakh cusecs and the second flood warning will be sounded when the outflow touches 5.66 lakh cusecs.
Meanwhile, the Munneru, a tributary of the Krishna, is also in spate. As of 6 p.m., the inflows and outflows stood at around 1.06 lakh cusecs. Five persons who were stuck in floodwaters in the Munneru at Pallamgiri of Nandigama mandal in the district were rescued by an NDRF rescue team.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath