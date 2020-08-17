Andhra Pradesh

Officials sound alert in low-lying areas alongside Krishna river

People throng Prakasam Barrage as surplus water was released into the Krishna river following heavy rain, in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The discharge of floodwater in the Krishna at Prakasam Barrage touched 1.31 lakh cusecs, as of 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The Barrage has been witnessing heavy inflows due to continuous rains in upstream catchment areas and outflows from other projects.

The discharge stood at 90,000 cusecs in the early hours and gradually increased. As of 8 p.m., the inflows to the Barrage was at 1.56 lakh cusecs.

Officials sounded an alert in the low-lying areas alongside the Krishna from Krishnalanka in the city to villages in Avanigadda mandal.

Locals shifted to relief centres

The residences beyond the second flood retaining wall in Krishnalanka area of the city have been submerged and locals were shifted to relief centres.

The first flood warning will be issued when the outflow touches 3.96 lakh cusecs and the second flood warning will be sounded when the outflow touches 5.66 lakh cusecs.

Meanwhile, the Munneru, a tributary of the Krishna, is also in spate. As of 6 p.m., the inflows and outflows stood at around 1.06 lakh cusecs. Five persons who were stuck in floodwaters in the Munneru at Pallamgiri of Nandigama mandal in the district were rescued by an NDRF rescue team.

