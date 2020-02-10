Officials sought to expedite issuance of kisan credit cards

District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta on Monday sought the bankers and officials of the agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries departments to coordinate with each other and issue maximum number of kisan credit cards to all eligible persons.

At a review meeting here, the Collector said that the special drive for the issuance of credit cards, scheduled from February 8 to to 23, intends to provide the kisan credit cards to the beneficiaries and offer them loans at the lowest rate of interest at 7%.

The farmers who make repayments promptly would be additionally benefited with 3% subsidy on interest. In order to avail these benefits, the farmers have to submit their crop details to the bankers within the stipulated period. After scrutiny, the credit cards would be provided to the farmers through special counters.

The Collector said that the benefits of the kisan credit cards have also been extended to the farmers of the animal husbandry and fisheries wings. The officials of the concerned departments have to give wide publicity to the purview of the scheme, and rope in the eligible farmers. The loans under the kisan credit cards would be free of all documentation and other charges up to ₹3 lakh, Mr Gupta said.