Officials shut down three unrecognised schools in city

The Education Department officials have conducted raids on the schools running without recognition in Vijayawada on Friday.

They closed down Oxford English Medium School’s, Ramavarappadu and Patamata branches, and Ravindra Bharathi Next Gen. School at Tulasi Nagar in the city, said Krishna District Educational Officer (DEO) M.V. Rajya Lakshmi. “We began the second drive against unrecognised schools and visited a few institutions. The raids will continue. The Deputy DEOs and the Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) have been instructed to visit schools and check renewals and recognition,” the DEO said.The team verified the records in Sri Chaitanya School, Ashok Nagar branch, and interacted with the staff. About 2,700 schools are running in Krishna district, of which notices were served to many unrecognised schools a month ago.

“As some schools are functioning without recognition, we are closing them down,” Ms. Rajya Lakshmi said. The Education Department had shut down nearly 15 schools without recognition and renewal, during the present academic year, the DEO said. Besides recognition, school managements should follow fire safety norms, check the fitness of buildings and buses besides drainages and compound walls in the wake of incessant rains. The institutions should compulsorily follow the directions of the government in matters of syllabus, giving holidays and on timings, the DEO said.